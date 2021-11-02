Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,236 shares of company stock valued at $78,217,655 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

