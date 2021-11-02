Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

