Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

