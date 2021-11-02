Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens upped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

