Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.