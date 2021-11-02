SVB Leerink Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.36.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $8,758,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

