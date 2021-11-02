Wells Fargo & Company Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $74.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

MMSI opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

