Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $71.53.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

