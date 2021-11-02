Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31. ASGN has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ASGN by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ASGN by 476.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

