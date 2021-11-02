Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

