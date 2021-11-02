SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in October

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.73.
About SoftBank
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.