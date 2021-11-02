SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in October

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

