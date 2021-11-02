NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

