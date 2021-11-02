KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

