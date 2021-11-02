Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OPNT opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

