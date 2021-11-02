Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $18.25 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

