CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

