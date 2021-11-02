TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAlta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of TransAlta worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

