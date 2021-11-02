Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.65.

TEAM stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 91.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,756,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

