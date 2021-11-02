Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 1.43 -$4.36 million N/A N/A First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.24 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.91%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.