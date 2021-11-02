Brokers Issue Forecasts for CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CBRE Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.23 on Monday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

