Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DZS Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DZS in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.15 on Monday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 29.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DZS by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

