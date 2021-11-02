Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $497.18

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.18 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 94,605 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.18.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.