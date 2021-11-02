Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,896,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4,021.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 941,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.