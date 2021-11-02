Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

