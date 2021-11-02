Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.