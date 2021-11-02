Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.