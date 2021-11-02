Head-To-Head Comparison: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.19 $143.37 million $4.49 18.61 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -17.50

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EnerSys and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.13%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.