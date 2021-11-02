Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

