Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.51 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

