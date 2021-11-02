i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of i3 Verticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a PE ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

