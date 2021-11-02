Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $502.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

