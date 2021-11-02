KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Materialise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

MTLS stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64 and a beta of 0.61. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

