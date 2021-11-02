CIBC Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has $69.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

