Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. Harley-Davidson's new operating model and organizational structure have improved effectiveness across all functions. The company's decision to evolve its original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) brand is set to bolster prospects. Popularity of Grand American Touring motorcycles and successful launches of Pan American and Sportster S. augurs well for the firm's top-line growth. Upbeat 2021 outlook also sparks confidence. Thus, the stock is viewed as a solid bet.”

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 147.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $278,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

