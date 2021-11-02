Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Flowserve stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

