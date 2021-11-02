Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

