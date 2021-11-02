Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sleep Number by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $279,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

