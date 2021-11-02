Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.