InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

