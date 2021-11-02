Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

