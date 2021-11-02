Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $200.25 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

