Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

