KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $455.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $405.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Shares of URI stock opened at $383.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $178.85 and a 52 week high of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

