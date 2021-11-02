Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Expands By 49.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kemira Oyj stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

