Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Expands By 49.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kemira Oyj stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.