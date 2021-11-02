Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 51.0% in October

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

