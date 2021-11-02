Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.78

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.78 and last traded at $190.80, with a volume of 572529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 66.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

