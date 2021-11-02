Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

