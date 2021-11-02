Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

TEVA stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 3,205,928 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after buying an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.