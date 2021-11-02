Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) vs. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Critical Analysis

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.06% 1.32% Wintrust Financial 24.71% 12.34% 1.03%

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.19 $64.81 million $2.16 21.07 Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.76 $292.99 million $4.68 19.61

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $92.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

