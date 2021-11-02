Contrasting Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45% Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92%

33.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.94%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.72 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.49

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.